Oil firmer on strong US demand

Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday, pausing a five-day losing streak, on signs of steady demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, though uncertainty about the macroeconomic effect of US tariffs limited gains.
Brent crude futures rose 62c, or 0.9%, to $67.51 a barrel by 3.42am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.03 a barrel, up 68c, or 1.1%.
Both benchmarks slid about 1% to their lowest in eight weeks on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump’s remarks about progress in talks with Moscow.
Trump could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, a White House official said on Wednesday, though the US continued preparations to impose secondary sanctions, including potentially on China, to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
Russia is the world’s second-biggest producer of crude after the US.
Still, oil markets were supported from a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories last week.
The Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude oil stockpiles fell by 3-million barrels to 423.7-million barrels in the week ended August 1, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 591,000-barrel draw.
Inventories fell as US crude exports climbed and refinery runs climbed, with utilisation on the Gulf Coast, the country’s biggest refining region, and the West Coast climbing to their highest since 2023.
JPMorgan said analysts in a note that global oil demand to the end of August 5 had averaged 104.7-million barrels a day, tracking annual growth of 300,000 barrels a day (bbl/day), but 90,000bbl/day below their forecast for the month.
“Despite a slightly soft start to the month, relative to our expectations, high frequency indicators of oil demand suggest global oil consumption is likely to improve sequentially over the coming weeks,” the analysts said, with jet fuel and petrochemical feedstocks expected to drive the consumption growth.
Still, global macroeconomic uncertainty after the US ordered a fresh set of tariffs on Indian goods capped price gains.
Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing their continued imports of Russian oil. The new import tax will go into effect 21 days after August 7.
“While these new duties [on India by the US] are set to take effect in three weeks, markets are already pricing in the downstream ripple effects on trade flows, emerging market demand, and broader energy diplomacy,” said Phillip Nova senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.
Trump also said he could announce further tariffs on China similar to the 25% duties announced earlier on India over its purchases of Russian oil.
“Tariffs are likely to harm the global economy, which will ultimately affect fuel demand,” said Sachdeva, adding that markets were overlooking the fact that its effect would still be much greater on the US economy and inflation.
Reuters
