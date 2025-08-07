Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Strong week for the JSE

07 August 2025 - 22:12
After reporting stellar results for the first half on Tuesday, the local stock market continued a steady ascent this week, edging up for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The JSE has revelled in a surge of safe-haven demand sparked by US tariffs this year, as soaring metal prices boost the global mining industry.

