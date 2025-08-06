Despite a looming 30% tariff on SA's exports to the US, the rand has shrugged off geopolitical noise in recent days
As always with economists, views are at odds and not everyone agrees with the Reserve Bank’s scenarios
Specialists in design, manufacture and export lose hundreds of millions in contracts as US clients withdraw
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham
With copper production weighted to the second half, Glencore is hopeful that it will see a rebound in the last six months of the year
The continent is estimated to lose $74bn annually on excess interest payments and lost investment, says Standard Bank
Business Day TV speaks to Ben Farrell, global CEO of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
US president says, without evidence, that JPMorgan and Bank of America refused his deposits
It is the largest purse in tennis history, up 20% from 2024
Nothing can compare to the veld’s nostril-tingling aroma of pepper and moist clay
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
