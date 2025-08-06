Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: AngloGold rally takes share up 120%

06 August 2025 - 21:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

AngloGold Ashanti is now the JSE’s largest gold miner, having gained 120% since December as soaring gold prices freed up record cash flow. Shares in the group have rallied nearly 14% since the release of its second quarter results late last week.

AngloGold Ashanti lifts earnings on strong gold prices and tighter costs

The company declared an interim dividend of 80 US cents per share for the second half
Companies
5 days ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: AngloGold retreats almost 2%

AngloGold Ashanti fares worst in its sector on the JSE on Thursday
Markets
1 week ago

AngloGold expands US footprint by acquiring Canada’s Augusta Gold

Deal comes hot on the heels of AngloGold’s acquisition of Egypt’s largest gold mine
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Investors punish Telkom
Markets
2.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Blue Label, Glencore ...
Markets
3.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: JSE gets 1.6% bump
Markets
4.
Gold close to one-week high after jobs data lifts ...
Markets
5.
Gold slips on dollar strength
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.