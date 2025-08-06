Traders are reluctant to make big bets ahead of US president’s decision on Fed appointments
As always with economists, views are at odds and not everyone agrees with the Reserve Bank’s scenarios
Secretary-general says the party will not be coerced into reversing its progressive transformation laws
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Krutham
With copper production weighted to the second half, Glencore is hopeful that it will see a rebound in the last six months of the year
The continent is estimated to lose $74bn annually on excess interest payments and lost investment, says Standard Bank
Business Day TV speaks to Ben Farrell, global CEO of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply
New measure raises tariffs on Indian goods to as high as 50%, among the steepest faced by a US trading partner
‘You win the game with 11 players but to win competitions and league titles you need the group’
GWM’s new off-roader could be the ultimate daily school runner and weekend warrior rolled into one
AngloGold Ashanti is now the JSE’s largest gold miner, having gained 120% since December as soaring gold prices freed up record cash flow. Shares in the group have rallied nearly 14% since the release of its second quarter results late last week.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: AngloGold rally takes share up 120%
AngloGold Ashanti lifts earnings on strong gold prices and tighter costs
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: AngloGold retreats almost 2%
AngloGold expands US footprint by acquiring Canada’s Augusta Gold
