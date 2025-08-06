Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand shrugs off tariff tension

06 August 2025 - 20:21
Despite a looming 30% tariff on SA's exports to the US, the rand has shrugged off geopolitical noise in recent days, firming for a fourth day running on Wednesday. By evening trade the local currency pushed its gains for the week to more than 2%.

SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit

‘Block exemption’ is cornerstone of government support, with export support desk and R340m localisation support fund
National
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: The short-term pain of tariff hikes is real

As global demand slumps SA companies will be supplying less overall unless their goods are highly price inelastic
Opinion
16 hours ago

WATCH: US tariff hike sparks crisis fears for SA’s automotive sector

Business Day TV spoke to Renai Moothilal, CEO of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM)
Politics
1 day ago
