WATCH: Technical analysis on Blue Label, Glencore and top US stocks

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Mshindi Bingwa Group

05 August 2025 - 17:08
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Loyiso Mpeta from Mshindi Bingwa Group takes a closer look at what the charts are telling him about local stocks Blue Label Telecoms and Glencore and US stocks Ball Corporation and Essential Utilities.

