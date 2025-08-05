Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Investors punish Telkom

05 August 2025 - 21:28
Telkom was the worst performing share on the JSE on Tuesday after a first quarter trading update set off alarm bells about the firm’s BCX business. Shares in the enterprise plunged more than 9% on the day, putting a dent in the group’s 53% year-to-date rally.

Telkom falls as weaker IT services unit BCX weighs on results

Share down almost a tenth as group reports a stronger financial performance overall for the first quarter
Companies
20 hours ago

Telkom appoints Beauty Apleni as CEO of Openserve fibre unit

Apleni has more than 25 years of experience in the ICT industry with 15 years of that in executive leadership
Companies
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: What’s next for SA telecom deal making if Vodacom-Maziv merger goes through?

Industry moving towards more co-investment regarding fibre investment requirements
Companies
3 weeks ago

Mobile network operators lobby for cartel watchdog exemptions

The plea by top telecoms executives seeks to allow ‘collusion’ to narrow rural digital divide
National
1 month ago
