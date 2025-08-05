Gold edged up for a fourth day on Tuesday as markets eyed a September interest rate cut — a prospect which seems more likely after the US reported weak employment figures in its latest jobs data. The safe-haven metal is up 29% this year as geopolitical conflict continues to stir markets.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold inches higher
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.