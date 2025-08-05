Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold inches higher

05 August 2025 - 21:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Gold edged up for a fourth day on Tuesday as markets eyed a September interest rate cut — a prospect which seems more likely after the US reported weak employment figures in its latest jobs data. The safe-haven metal is up 29% this year as geopolitical conflict continues to stir markets.

Pan African confirms it has arrested about 4,000 illegal miners in past year

Gold miner says it faces ‘ongoing problem with illegal miners in Barberton’ due to the terrain and ore body
Companies
18 hours ago

NGO flags SA’s ‘opaque’ gold trade data

Official statistics are not representative of the actual quantities of gold that enter or leave the country, says Swissaid
Companies
1 month ago

Gold Fields earnings skyrocket on price rally

Miner expects headline earnings per share to have tripled in first half of 2025
Companies
1 day ago

Gold slips on profit-taking after jobs-fuelled rally

Metal loses ground as traders book profits in wake of sharp rise in the previous session on weaker-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls data
Markets
1 day ago

AngloGold Ashanti lifts earnings on strong gold prices and tighter costs

The company declared an interim dividend of 80 US cents per share for the second half
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: JSE gets 1.6% bump
Markets
2.
Gold close to one-week high after jobs data lifts ...
Markets
3.
Oil slips on supply increase and demand worries
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Blue Label, Glencore ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.