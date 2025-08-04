Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: JSE gets 1.6% bump

04 August 2025 - 21:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Following a volatile week the JSE began Monday with a bounce as gold miners had another sterling day in the risk-off environment created by US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime which kicked off on Friday. The all share was also boosted by general miners.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE weakens as Trump imposes tariffs
Markets
2.
Oil falls after Opec+ gives greenlight to another ...
Markets
3.
Gold slips on profit-taking after jobs-fuelled ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens as US tariff deadline passes
Markets
5.
Opec hikes oil output in market share push
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.