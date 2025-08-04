Following a volatile week the JSE began Monday with a bounce as gold miners had another sterling day in the risk-off environment created by US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime which kicked off on Friday. The all share was also boosted by general miners.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: JSE gets 1.6% bump
