Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa

01 August 2025 - 15:57
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa take a look at the trading week that was and answer your stock-related questions.

