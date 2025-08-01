JSE weakens as Trump imposes tariffs
The long-threatened 30% tariff sparked a broad sell-off
01 August 2025 - 14:37
UPDATED 01 August 2025 - 15:15
The JSE fell the most since June 13 in intraday trade on Friday as investors reacted nervously to the expiration of a key deadline to avert a new US tariff on SA exports.
The long-threatened 30% tariff — set to take effect in just seven days — sparked a broad sell-off, with most indices falling more than 1% by midmorning...
