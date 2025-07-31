Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Jason Horn from Steyn Capital Management

31 July 2025 - 15:35
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Jason Horn from Steyn Capital Management joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand breaches R18/$ on tariff concerns
Markets
2.
Oil rally on hold as traders mull Trump’s ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and ...
Markets
4.
Gold slightly firmer as traders await Fed decision
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay shoots up 5%
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.