Markets

US copper price tumbles to record low on tariff news

Traders scramble after Trump excludes widely traded refined metal from 50% import tariffs

31 July 2025 - 16:37
by Eric Onstad
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sheets of copper cathode at a BHP mine. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
Sheets of copper cathode at a BHP mine. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

London — US copper prices had the biggest one-day decline on record on Thursday as investors scrambled to adjust positions after a surprise move by US President Donald Trump to exclude widely traded refined metal from 50% import tariffs.

“The impact of the Trump announcement ... was seismic,” said Marex analyst Ed Meir.

US September Comex copper futures tumbled 22% to $4.37/ lb, or $9,681 a tonne by 11.30am GMT, having touched a record peak of $5.92 a week ago.

After Trump announced an investigation into copper tariffs in February, US prices climbed and huge flows of copper were shipped there to take advantage of the premium.

But details released late on Wednesday said 50% tariffs would be applied to semi-finished copper products, excluding copper cathodes and input materials such as ores.

Copper trading on major exchanges is based on cathodes, the result of processing copper.

“I’d imagine it’s a disaster for some people,” said Dan Smith, MD at Commodity Market Analytics.

“You spent all this money getting stuff across to America and then, it’s going to have to sit there, isn’t it?”

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7% at $9,631 a tonne.

The slide in Comex prices flipped its premium over LME, which had traded at about $3,000 a ton last week, to a $4 discount on Thursday.

If LME prices settle at a healthy premium to Comex, that could further boost LME copper inventories , which have already jumped about 50% over the past month.

“LME stocks could now rise much quicker on direct deliveries of US copper to US LME warehouses if price differentials attract it,” JPMorgan said in a note.

Copper prices are likely to remain weak in the short term, partly owing to a seasonal lull in demand, Smith said.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 1.3% to 78,040 yuan ($10,850.95) a tonne.

Also weighing on prices was data showing that manufacturing activity in top metals consumer China shrank for a fourth month.

Among other metals, LME aluminium lost 0.7% to $2,583 a tonne, zinc eased by 0.8% to $2,763.50, nickel dipped 0.4% to $14,960 and lead was down 0.9% at $1,973.50 while tin retreated 2.2% to $32,630.

Reuters 

Trump orders 50% tariff on copper imports

However, the levy excludes copper scrap and many input materials
World
1 day ago

Gold recovers from one-month low on trade uncertainty

Uncertainty stemming from new US tariff announcements lifts bullion’s safe-haven appeal
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil rally on hold as traders mull Trump’s ultimatum to Russia

Investors are waiting for developments from the US president’s tighter deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand breaches R18/$ on tariff concerns
Markets
2.
Oil rally on hold as traders mull Trump’s ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and ...
Markets
4.
Gold slightly firmer as traders await Fed decision
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay shoots up 5%
Markets

Related Articles

Trump targets Brazil with 50% tariffs over Bolsonaro ‘witch hunt’

World / Americas

Gold recovers from one-month low on trade uncertainty

Markets

KHAYA SITHOLE: Cost hinders replacement of US market after tariff doomsday

Opinion / Columnists

Rand breaches R18/$ on tariff concerns

Markets

Trump orders 50% tariff on copper imports

World / Americas

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

World / Europe

Trump says US and India still negotiating despite 25% tariff announcement

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.