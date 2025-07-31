US copper price tumbles to record low on tariff news

Sheets of copper cathode at a BHP mine. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
London — US copper prices had the biggest one-day decline on record on Thursday as investors scrambled to adjust positions after a surprise move by US President Donald Trump to exclude widely traded refined metal from 50% import tariffs.
“The impact of the Trump announcement ... was seismic,” said Marex analyst Ed Meir.
US September Comex copper futures tumbled 22% to $4.37/ lb, or $9,681 a tonne by 11.30am GMT, having touched a record peak of $5.92 a week ago.
After Trump announced an investigation into copper tariffs in February, US prices climbed and huge flows of copper were shipped there to take advantage of the premium.
But details released late on Wednesday said 50% tariffs would be applied to semi-finished copper products, excluding copper cathodes and input materials such as ores.
Copper trading on major exchanges is based on cathodes, the result of processing copper.
“I’d imagine it’s a disaster for some people,” said Dan Smith, MD at Commodity Market Analytics.
“You spent all this money getting stuff across to America and then, it’s going to have to sit there, isn’t it?”
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7% at $9,631 a tonne.
The slide in Comex prices flipped its premium over LME, which had traded at about $3,000 a ton last week, to a $4 discount on Thursday.
If LME prices settle at a healthy premium to Comex, that could further boost LME copper inventories , which have already jumped about 50% over the past month.
“LME stocks could now rise much quicker on direct deliveries of US copper to US LME warehouses if price differentials attract it,” JPMorgan said in a note.
Copper prices are likely to remain weak in the short term, partly owing to a seasonal lull in demand, Smith said.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 1.3% to 78,040 yuan ($10,850.95) a tonne.
Also weighing on prices was data showing that manufacturing activity in top metals consumer China shrank for a fourth month.
Among other metals, LME aluminium lost 0.7% to $2,583 a tonne, zinc eased by 0.8% to $2,763.50, nickel dipped 0.4% to $14,960 and lead was down 0.9% at $1,973.50 while tin retreated 2.2% to $32,630.
US copper price tumbles to record low on tariff news
Traders scramble after Trump excludes widely traded refined metal from 50% import tariffs
London — US copper prices had the biggest one-day decline on record on Thursday as investors scrambled to adjust positions after a surprise move by US President Donald Trump to exclude widely traded refined metal from 50% import tariffs.
“The impact of the Trump announcement ... was seismic,” said Marex analyst Ed Meir.
US September Comex copper futures tumbled 22% to $4.37/ lb, or $9,681 a tonne by 11.30am GMT, having touched a record peak of $5.92 a week ago.
After Trump announced an investigation into copper tariffs in February, US prices climbed and huge flows of copper were shipped there to take advantage of the premium.
But details released late on Wednesday said 50% tariffs would be applied to semi-finished copper products, excluding copper cathodes and input materials such as ores.
Copper trading on major exchanges is based on cathodes, the result of processing copper.
“I’d imagine it’s a disaster for some people,” said Dan Smith, MD at Commodity Market Analytics.
“You spent all this money getting stuff across to America and then, it’s going to have to sit there, isn’t it?”
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7% at $9,631 a tonne.
The slide in Comex prices flipped its premium over LME, which had traded at about $3,000 a ton last week, to a $4 discount on Thursday.
If LME prices settle at a healthy premium to Comex, that could further boost LME copper inventories , which have already jumped about 50% over the past month.
“LME stocks could now rise much quicker on direct deliveries of US copper to US LME warehouses if price differentials attract it,” JPMorgan said in a note.
Copper prices are likely to remain weak in the short term, partly owing to a seasonal lull in demand, Smith said.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 1.3% to 78,040 yuan ($10,850.95) a tonne.
Also weighing on prices was data showing that manufacturing activity in top metals consumer China shrank for a fourth month.
Among other metals, LME aluminium lost 0.7% to $2,583 a tonne, zinc eased by 0.8% to $2,763.50, nickel dipped 0.4% to $14,960 and lead was down 0.9% at $1,973.50 while tin retreated 2.2% to $32,630.
Reuters
Trump orders 50% tariff on copper imports
Gold recovers from one-month low on trade uncertainty
Oil rally on hold as traders mull Trump’s ultimatum to Russia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump targets Brazil with 50% tariffs over Bolsonaro ‘witch hunt’
Gold recovers from one-month low on trade uncertainty
KHAYA SITHOLE: Cost hinders replacement of US market after tariff doomsday
Rand breaches R18/$ on tariff concerns
Trump orders 50% tariff on copper imports
US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say
Trump says US and India still negotiating despite 25% tariff announcement
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.