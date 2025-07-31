With platinum prices taking a beating over the past few days the JSE’s precious metals and mining index was the hardest hit on Thursday, down more than 4.4%
Working around Trump’s tariffs will take far longer than it ought to, thanks to the amateurs in the Union Buildings
Measures include the launch of an export support desk to help SA ease new trade relations
Business Day TV spoke to Hajra Omarjee, political editor at Business Day
The group is on track to deliver $1.8bn of cost savings, with $1.3bn realised by the end of June
Business Day TV talks to Mpho Molopyane from Alexforbes and Nedbank’s Isaac Matshego
employee wellness
Osama Krayem sentenced to life in prison for serious war crimes, murder and terrorism
Star bidding to become the second South African to win 100m-200m world championship double after Chad le Clos
The 2025 season finale takes place in Cape Town in December
The more than 8% fall in the platinum price so far this week has seen share prices of miners in the metal take a hit. Impala Platinum was the worst performer in the sector on the JSE on Thursday, losing more than 8.7%.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Impala Platinum knocked back
The more than 8% fall in the platinum price so far this week has seen share prices of miners in the metal take a hit. Impala Platinum was the worst performer in the sector on the JSE on Thursday, losing more than 8.7%.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala, Northam and Sibanye
PGM deficit here to stay, says World Platinum Investment Council
Bad run continues as SA’s mining output worsens
Implats reports lower quarterly output but keeps full-year guidance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.