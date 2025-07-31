Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Impala Platinum knocked back

31 July 2025 - 22:24
The more than 8% fall in the platinum price so far this week has seen share prices of miners in the metal take a hit. Impala Platinum was the worst performer in the sector on the JSE on Thursday, losing more than 8.7%.

WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala, Northam and Sibanye

Business Day TV talks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub
