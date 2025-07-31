Rand breaches R18/$ on tariff concerns
The SA Reserve Bank is tipped to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points later today
31 July 2025 - 13:27
The rand fell to its weakest level in six weeks on Thursday as investor concern mounted over diverging monetary policies in the US and locally, along with escalating trade tension.
At 1pm, the local currency was 0.7% weaker at R18.12/$, after earlier reaching its worst level since June 19 at R18.15. The weakness at the time was attributed to global risk-off sentiment based on the conflict between Israel and Iran...
