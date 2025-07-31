With platinum prices taking a beating over the past few days the JSE’s precious metals and mining index was the hardest hit on Thursday, down more than 4.4%. Platinum is, however, still up 45% so far this year, and the index is now sitting on a rise of 86%.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals and mining index buckles
With platinum prices taking a beating over the past few days the JSE’s precious metals and mining index was the hardest hit on Thursday, down more than 4.4%. Platinum is, however, still up 45% so far this year, and the index is now sitting on a rise of 86%.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Impala Platinum knocked back
Trade wars weigh on Kumba’s first-half revenue
EDITORIAL: Valterra’s market honeymoon
