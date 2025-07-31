Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals and mining index buckles

31 July 2025 - 22:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

With platinum prices taking a beating over the past few days the JSE’s precious metals and mining index was the hardest hit on Thursday, down more than 4.4%. Platinum is, however, still up 45% so far this year, and the index is now sitting on a rise of 86%.

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Impala Platinum knocked back

Impala Platinum was the worst performer in the JSE's mining sector on Thursday, losing more than 8.7%
Markets
52 minutes ago

Trade wars weigh on Kumba’s first-half revenue

Iron ore prices remain under pressure, offsetting a 3% uptick in Kumba’s interim sales volumes
Companies
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Valterra’s market honeymoon

Platinum miner’s second-half earnings stand to benefit richly from boom
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand breaches R18/$ on tariff concerns
Markets
2.
Oil rally on hold as traders mull Trump’s ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and ...
Markets
4.
Gold slightly firmer as traders await Fed decision
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay shoots up 5%
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.