Gold recovers from one-month low on trade uncertainty

Bengaluru — Gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as trade uncertainty stemming from new US tariff announcements lifted the bullion’s appeal, even as the expectation of a US rate cut in September eased.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $3,295.37/oz by 4.24am GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since June 30 at $3,267.79 on Wednesday. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $3,289.30.
“Gold at sub-$3,300 levels has attracted buying interest from traders as a value play, particularly with the prevailing economic uncertainty, which goes hand in hand with US President Donald Trump’s secondary tariff threats,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.
Trump on Wednesday issued a blitz of tariff announcements, ranging from changes to previously threatened levies on imports of copper and on goods from Brazil to ending an exemption for small-value shipments from overseas.
Trump announced a deal with South Korea involving a 15% US tariff on imports from the country, while confirming negotiations with India after declaring a 25% tariff on Indian goods effective Friday. He also expressed optimism about trade talks with China, stating he expected a fair deal to be reached.
Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, while chair Jerome Powell’s comments dampened the expectation of rate cuts in September.
Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties, tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment.
“Support around the $3,250 region is shaping as a key level to potentially protect against a move of more significance to the downside. But any breach could open the door lower to $3,200,” Waterer said.
The US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index data will be in focus later in the day, and is expected to rise 0.3% month-on-month and 2.7% year-on-year, per a Reuters poll.
Spot silver was up 0.2% at $37.21/oz, platinum rose 1.6% to $1,333.45, and palladium gained 3.1% to $1,242.45.
Gold recovers from one-month low on trade uncertainty
Uncertainty stemming from new US tariff announcements lifts bullion’s safe-haven appeal
Bengaluru — Gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit in the previous session, as trade uncertainty stemming from new US tariff announcements lifted the bullion’s appeal, even as the expectation of a US rate cut in September eased.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $3,295.37/oz by 4.24am GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since June 30 at $3,267.79 on Wednesday. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $3,289.30.
“Gold at sub-$3,300 levels has attracted buying interest from traders as a value play, particularly with the prevailing economic uncertainty, which goes hand in hand with US President Donald Trump’s secondary tariff threats,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.
Trump on Wednesday issued a blitz of tariff announcements, ranging from changes to previously threatened levies on imports of copper and on goods from Brazil to ending an exemption for small-value shipments from overseas.
Trump announced a deal with South Korea involving a 15% US tariff on imports from the country, while confirming negotiations with India after declaring a 25% tariff on Indian goods effective Friday. He also expressed optimism about trade talks with China, stating he expected a fair deal to be reached.
Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, while chair Jerome Powell’s comments dampened the expectation of rate cuts in September.
Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties, tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment.
“Support around the $3,250 region is shaping as a key level to potentially protect against a move of more significance to the downside. But any breach could open the door lower to $3,200,” Waterer said.
The US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index data will be in focus later in the day, and is expected to rise 0.3% month-on-month and 2.7% year-on-year, per a Reuters poll.
Spot silver was up 0.2% at $37.21/oz, platinum rose 1.6% to $1,333.45, and palladium gained 3.1% to $1,242.45.
Reuters
Oil steady amid tariff threats and surprise increase in US stocks
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: AngloGold retreats almost 2%
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand pushes towards R18/$
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Stablecoins gain traction in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.