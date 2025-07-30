WATCH: Stablecoins gain traction in Africa

Stablecoins are becoming increasingly relevant in Africa — already accounting for 43% of the continent’s crypto transaction volume. Business Day TV spoke to Rob Downes, head of digital assets at Absa CIB, to explore the challenges driving this trend and find out whether stablecoins could serve as strategic treasury tools on the continent.
Stablecoins are becoming increasingly relevant in Africa — already accounting for 43% of the continent’s crypto transaction volume. Business Day TV spoke to Rob Downes, head of digital assets at Absa CIB, to explore the challenges driving this trend and find out whether stablecoins could serve as strategic treasury tools on the continent.
