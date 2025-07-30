Markets

WATCH: Stablecoins gain traction in Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Rob Downes, head of digital assets at Absa CIB

30 July 2025 - 19:01
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Stablecoins are becoming increasingly relevant in Africa — already accounting for 43% of the continent’s crypto transaction volume. Business Day TV spoke to Rob Downes, head of digital assets at Absa CIB, to explore the challenges driving this trend and find out whether stablecoins could serve as strategic treasury tools on the continent.

