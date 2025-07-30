Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments

30 July 2025 - 19:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls as traders fret about global economic ...
Markets
3.
Gold close to three-week low amid fading trade ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay shoots up 5%
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.