Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: AngloGold retreats almost 2%

30 July 2025 - 22:27
With the price of the metal having fallen for five of the past six days, gold miners on the JSE have been giving back some of the meteoric gains they have made as the price per ounce stormed past $3,000 in mid-March. AngloGold Ashanti fared worst in its sector on the JSE on the day.

Gold slightly firmer as traders await Fed decision

Metal inches higher on support from lower treasury yields and a slight pullback in the dollar
Markets
21 hours ago

Trade wars weigh on Kumba's first-half revenue

Iron ore prices remain under pressure, offsetting a 3% uptick in Kumba’s interim sales volumes
Companies
1 day ago

AngloGold expands US footprint by acquiring Canada's Augusta Gold

Deal comes hot on the heels of AngloGold’s acquisition of Egypt’s largest gold mine
Companies
2 weeks ago
