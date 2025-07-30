The rand weakened for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday as SA remains on tenterhooks about US tariffs. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose duties of up to 30% on goods imported from the country from August 1 have seen other local assets come under pressure, stocks included.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand pushes towards R18/$
SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline
Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and central bank decisions
JOHN DLUDLU: How African governments should deal with the new normal
