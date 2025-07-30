Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand pushes towards R18/$

30 July 2025 - 22:25
The rand weakened for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday as SA remains on tenterhooks about US tariffs. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose duties of up to 30% on goods imported from the country from August 1 have seen other local assets come under pressure, stocks included.

