Gold slightly firmer as traders await Fed decision

Metal inches higher on support from lower treasury yields and a slight pullback in the dollar

30 July 2025 - 08:21
by Anmol Choubey
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, supported by lower treasury yields and a slight pullback in the dollar, while investors await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day for guidance on the monetary policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $3,328.65/oz by 4.22am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $3,326.10.

“There could be a chance that the Fed may start to tilt towards the dovish side of the pendulum, and that is being portrayed on the treasury yields,” Oanda senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said, adding that dollar strength had also eased for now.

The dollar index retreated from a more than one-month high, while benchmark 10-year treasury yields hovered near a one-month low on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates steady, despite US President Donald Trump’s constant call to lower them. Markets continue to price in a potential rate cut in September.

Gold tends to do well in a low interest rate environment.

If gold prices went above $3,350 by the end of this week, given the upcoming US inflation data and employment reports, it could potentially swing momentum back towards a boost in prices, at least for the short term, Wong said.

Meanwhile, US and Chinese officials on Tuesday agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce that expires on August 12, following two days of talks in Stockholm, with US officials saying that it was up to Trump to decide.

The International Monetary Fund slightly raised its global growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 on Tuesday, citing stronger-than-expected buys ahead of a jump in US tariffs on August 1 and a drop in the effective US tariff rate to 17.3% from 24.4%.

Spot silver held steady at $38.21/oz, platinum lost 0.6% at $1,386.73 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,265.07.

Reuters

