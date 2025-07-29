Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management

29 July 2025 - 19:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls as traders fret about global economic ...
Markets
3.
Gold close to three-week low amid fading trade ...
Markets
4.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price slumps
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold marches past $3,310
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.