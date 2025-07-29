Shares in Pick n Pay did best on the JSE on Tuesday as its subsidiary Boxer, which was unbundled from its parent in November, reported an increase in turnover in line with its forecast, while also saying it was on track to meet its guidance for the 2026 financial year.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay shoots up 5%
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.