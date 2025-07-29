Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Pick n Pay shoots up 5%

29 July 2025 - 21:17
Shares in Pick n Pay did best on the JSE on Tuesday as its subsidiary Boxer, which was unbundled from its parent in November, reported an increase in turnover in line with its forecast, while also saying it was on track to meet its guidance for the 2026 financial year.

New stores help Boxer to grow turnover

Group is confident it is on track to meet its previously guided low-teens turnover growth objective for its 2026 financial year
Companies
22 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Can retailers at the pump go the distance?

Price-conscious shoppers are rethinking what ‘convenience’ means
Companies
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Retailers race for liquor market share

Expansion of standalone liquor formats reflects a race to secure footprint, market share and shopper loyalty
Companies
1 week ago

Pick n Pay flags spazas as market force

CEO acknowledges there is pressure on the traditional supermarket model
Companies
3 weeks ago
