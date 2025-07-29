Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude adds 1%

29 July 2025 - 21:21
The price of Brent crude rose on Tuesday after the US and EU struck a trade deal which imposed tariffs of 15% on goods imported by the former from the latter. A full blown trade war between the pair could have had a dire effect on global economic growth.

SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline

A reset of relations with Washington before August 1 is inevitable, says trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau
National
11 hours ago

US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high tariffs

The baseline 15% tariff will be seen by many in Europe as a poor outcome compared with the initial goal of a zero-for-zero tariff deal
World
2 days ago

Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and central bank decisions

The local currency lost ground as the greenback gained support from the better-than-expected US-EU trade deal, economist says
Markets
1 day ago

SA will seek new markets for minerals if US imposes stiff tariffs, says Mantashe

SA is by far the world’s leading producer of platinum group metals
National
17 hours ago
