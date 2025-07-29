The price of Brent crude rose on Tuesday after the US and EU struck a trade deal which imposed tariffs of 15% on goods imported by the former from the latter. A full blown trade war between the pair could have had a dire effect on global economic growth.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent crude adds 1%
The price of Brent crude rose on Tuesday after the US and EU struck a trade deal which imposed tariffs of 15% on goods imported by the former from the latter. A full blown trade war between the pair could have had a dire effect on global economic growth.
SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline
US and EU strike a trade pact to avert high tariffs
Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and central bank decisions
SA will seek new markets for minerals if US imposes stiff tariffs, says Mantashe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.