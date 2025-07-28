Futures pricing shows virtually no chance of a move on Wednesday and only a 70% chance of a cut in September
SA is stumbling down the same socialist path as the EU and will have to accept US tariffs
The first witness may be KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, but it is yet to be determined
DA renews calls for an investigation into organisations and projects under Kunene’s portfolio
Without sight of development joint venture agreements, the risk to Hyprop would have been great
Bank of America says move to 3% target is almost certain, but warns of short-term growth trade-offs
Hard-nosed business strategy is a practical lever for navigating the just energy transition
Mediation by Malaysia, China and the US ends deadliest conflict in more than a decade
As long as they don’t adversely affect the team’s results, individual milestones do matter
Streaming platforms are the new leagues, athletes the new brands and local clubs the next era of growth
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks with Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.