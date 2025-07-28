Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba share price slumps

28 July 2025 - 20:37
Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore saw its share price slump more than 4% at the start of the week. The miner has given up more than 10% of its value so far this year as trade wars drive down iron ore prices and cloud the outlook for the sector.

