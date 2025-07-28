Bengaluru — Gold prices gained in choppy trading on Monday, as a weaker dollar helped to offset pressure from improved risk appetite after US and EU announced a trade framework agreement.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,342.62/oz by 4.21am GMT, after touching its lowest level since July 17. US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $3,342.90.
The US struck a framework trade agreement with the EU on Sunday, imposing a 15% import tariff on most EU goods — half the threatened rate — and averting a bigger trade war between the two allies that account for almost a third of global trade.
However, the agreement left key issues unresolved, including tariffs on spirits.
The agreement eased transatlantic trade tension, putting pressure on gold, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior commodity analyst at Reliance Securities, adding that it also softened the dollar index, which provided some cushion to bullion.
The dollar index eased 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.
Risk sentiment improved following the agreement, with European currencies and US stock index futures trading higher.
Meanwhile, senior US and Chinese negotiators are set to meet in Stockholm later in the day to address long-standing economic disputes, seeking to extend a truce that has prevented higher tariffs.
“In the short term, we don’t expect gold to experience wild swings. Investors are turning their focus to a pivotal week for US monetary policy and economic data,” Trivedi said.
The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range after its two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had a positive meeting with Powell, suggesting the Fed chief might be inclined to lower interest rates.
Spot silver was up 0.2% at $38.21/oz, while platinum gained 1.2% to $1,417.67 and palladium rose 2.9% to $1,254.98.
Softer dollar supports gold’s recovery
US-EU agreement eases transatlantic trade tension but weighs on the metal, though weaker greenback provides a floor for prices
Reuters
