Rand weakens before US-SA tariff deadline and central bank decisions
The local currency lost ground as the greenback gained support from the better-than-expected US-EU trade deal, economist says
28 July 2025 - 20:12
The rand weakened for a third consecutive trading day as investor caution grows before monetary policy decisions in the US and SA this week, while a looming August 1 deadline for an increase in US tariffs on SA exports added to the pressure.
By 6.30pm on Monday the local currency had weakened 0.82% to R17.88/$, as the greenback firmed on the trade deal struck by the US and the EU...
