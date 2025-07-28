Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold marches past $3,310

28 July 2025 - 20:39
Gold prices edged down on Monday as risk sentiment cooled after EU officials reached a last-minute compromise with US President Donald Trump. America’s proposed 30% tariff on EU goods was cut to 15%, bringing a sigh of relief to financial markets.

