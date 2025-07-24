Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Montauk leads JSE gainers

24 July 2025 - 22:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Renewable energy firm Montauk Renewables was the best performer on the JSE on Thursday, gaining more than 10%. The US-based firm which produces biogas from landfills, has seen its share price on the JSE gain more than 18% this week.

Montauk breaks ground on new landfill gas project

The renewable gas producer’s shares jumped by 9.25% following the launch of a new landfill project in the US
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE hits historic 100,000 points milestone
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol punished after warning
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Naspers shares continue rosy run
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
XM’s 15th anniversary celebrations continue with ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.