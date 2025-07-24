Investors hope negotiations will ease pressure on the global economy after a sharper-than-expected fall in US stocks
Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s bald allegations will have to be supported by evidence
The Treasury says it has isolated the IRM servers to ‘assess the magnitude of the compromise and to ensure the security of its systems’
Former president also wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry
Company sells Pepkor shares for about R28bn after high court lifts prohibition as part of deal
June is final month of noticeable fuel deflation before July’s petrol price increase is expected to exert upward pressure again
Business Day TV speaks to Vilosha Soni, PepsiCo SA’s chief marketing officer
President repeats call for the central bank to lower interest rates
Some of the more experienced players have had to make way for younger talent
The company says the recalls include its EcoSport, Puma, Everest and Ranger models
Renewable energy firm Montauk Renewables was the best performer on the JSE on Thursday, gaining more than 10%. The US-based firm which produces biogas from landfills, has seen its share price on the JSE gain more than 18% this week.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Montauk leads JSE gainers
Renewable energy firm Montauk Renewables was the best performer on the JSE on Thursday, gaining more than 10%. The US-based firm which produces biogas from landfills, has seen its share price on the JSE gain more than 18% this week.
Montauk breaks ground on new landfill gas project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.