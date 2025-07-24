Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brakes on JSE resources index

24 July 2025 - 22:24
The JSE all share pulled back marginally from the record high it reached on Wednesday, with resources the worst performer on the day, with the index falling 1.74%.

