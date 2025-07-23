Naspers continued its run this week, pushing gains for the year so far to more than 40%.
By embracing our differences we can build a more harmonious and inclusive society
Former president also wants the Constitutional Court to set aside the decision to establish a judicial commission of inquiry
MPs will consider Appropriations Bill on Wednesday
Natco Pharma partnership will result in Adcock Ingram delisting from the JSE
Business Day TV speaks to Lullu Krugel, chief economist at PWC
The policy is meant to deracialise the economy, it cannot reduce unemployment
Though non-binding, legal experts say ICJ’s opinion carries legal and political weight, and future climate cases will be unable to ignore it
Midfielder suffered horror injury in defending champions’ Wafcon semifinal defeat against Nigeria
China’s vehicle brands nearly double their combined share of the European market to 5.1% in first half of 2025
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.
Business Day TV speaks with David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
