Naspers continued its run this week, pushing gains for the year so far to more than 40%. Shares in the technology investor jumped more than 5% on Wednesday, with its biggest investment Tencent, listed in Hong Kong, gaining by a similar margin earlier.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Naspers shares continue rosy run
Naspers continued its run this week, pushing gains for the year so far to more than 40%. Shares in the technology investor jumped more than 5% on Wednesday, with its biggest investment Tencent, listed in Hong Kong, gaining by a similar margin earlier.
Fabricio Bloisi acquires R500m worth of Prosus shares
EDITORIAL: Brave new Naspers stepping out from Tencent’s shadow
Naspers bets on AI to fuel Takealot’s growth in SA
Koos Bekker likens AI to invention of the steam engine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.