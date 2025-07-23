Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Naspers shares continue rosy run

23 July 2025 - 21:32
Naspers continued its run this week, pushing gains for the year so far to more than 40%. Shares in the technology investor jumped more than 5% on Wednesday, with its biggest investment Tencent, listed in Hong Kong, gaining by a similar margin earlier.

Fabricio Bloisi acquires R500m worth of Prosus shares

Purchases are a sign of the confidence the CEO has in his company’s future and growth prospects
Companies
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Brave new Naspers stepping out from Tencent’s shadow

The media and e-commerce company can stand tall on a portfolio of global winners, not just one
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Naspers bets on AI to fuel Takealot’s growth in SA

Technology is being used to transform operations, says group CEO
Companies
3 weeks ago

Koos Bekker likens AI to invention of the steam engine

Naspers and sister group Prosus have been rapidly deploying AI across operations from Europe to Asia
Companies
4 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.