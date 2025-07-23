Markets

currency

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand firms for fourth day

23 July 2025 - 21:26
The rand firmed for a fourth trading day on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism around the government of national unity. Sentiment has improved as friction over the budget subsides and precious metal prices continue to rise.

JSE hits historic 100,000 points milestone

Precious metals prices and GNU-led optimism help bourse shrug off geopolitical noise
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Rand strengthens against pound

The rand gained ground on the British pound on Tuesday, strengthening to the R24/£ level.
Markets
1 week ago

JSE and rand show resilience amid Trump tariffs

The rand staged a recovery while the JSE all-share was unfazed by Trump’s tariffs
Markets
2 weeks ago
