Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol punished after warning

22 July 2025 - 22:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Shares in Sasol slumped on Tuesday after the group announced it would fall short of its annual production guidance. Unplanned power cuts disrupted operations at two refineries, said the energy major.

Sasol closes noncore plants amid restructuring

Affected plants are part of group’s global chemicals business
Companies
7 hours ago

Sasol achieves volume guidance across most business segments

The group says it is engaging with stakeholders on US tariffs that are due to take effect on August 1
Companies
17 hours ago

Safripol launches legal battle over Sasol’s price of ethylene

KAP subsidiary Safripol prepares for battle with petrochemical major over its pricing
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE reaches new high on road to 100,000 points ...
Markets
2.
XM’s 15th anniversary celebrations continue with ...
Markets
3.
Gold steady as traders await outcome of trade ...
Markets
4.
Oil hardly changed amid new sanctions on Russia
Markets
5.
Weak dollar keeps gold at more than one-month high
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.