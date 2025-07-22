Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Bitcoin resumes its run

22 July 2025 - 22:16
Bitcoin started the week on a strong footing, bringing its gains to 13% over the past month. It hit a record high of $123,000 last week as President Donald Trump toys with classifying crypto as a US reserve currency. Trump Media said earlier this week it had bought $2bn worth of bitcoin.

WATCH: Bitcoin vaults past $120,000 for the first time

Business Day TV speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR.com
Markets
1 day ago

Bitcoin hits $123,000 and likely to go higher

The surge in bitcoin, which is up 30% so far this year, has sparked a broader rally across other cryptocurrencies
Markets
1 week ago

Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US legislation

US House passes a bill to create a framework for US-dollar-pegged cryptocurrency tokens
World
2 days ago
