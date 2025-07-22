Bitcoin started the week on a strong footing, bringing its gains to 13% over the past month. It hit a record high of $123,000 last week as President Donald Trump toys with classifying crypto as a US reserve currency. Trump Media said earlier this week it had bought $2bn worth of bitcoin.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Bitcoin resumes its run
Bitcoin started the week on a strong footing, bringing its gains to 13% over the past month. It hit a record high of $123,000 last week as President Donald Trump toys with classifying crypto as a US reserve currency. Trump Media said earlier this week it had bought $2bn worth of bitcoin.
WATCH: Bitcoin vaults past $120,000 for the first time
Bitcoin hits $123,000 and likely to go higher
Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US legislation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.