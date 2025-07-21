Business Day TV speaks to Jacobus Brink from Schmidt Family Office
US president slaps 50% tariffs on Brazil for prosecuting former president Bolsonaro over coup plot
Two judges, an anthropologist and UN election adviser among 11 candidates vying for commissioner jobs
Nkabane axed ahead of make-or-break appropriations vote
Sibanye’s US presence makes it uniquely placed to weather the US-SA trade storm
Business Day TV speaks with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets
It is worth reviewing the legal, policy and regulatory framework to make informal, illegal mining legitimate
Gopinath joined the IMF as chief economist in 2019
Coach Kevin Foote’s team end 13-year wait to reclaim global U20 crown with 23-15 win over the Junior All Blacks
After months of rumours and hearsay, organisers have confirmed the new hillclimb event will take place in the Mother City on October 25 and 26.
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.