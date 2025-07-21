Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bitcoin vaults past $120,000 for the first time

Business Day TV speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR.com

21 July 2025 - 16:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com

Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time. Business Day TV spoke to Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR.com, about what’s fuelling the surge, how institutional appetite is reshaping the space and whether the broader crypto market is showing signs of more co-ordinated, stable behaviour.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE reaches new high on road to 100,000 points ...
Markets
2.
XM’s 15th anniversary celebrations continue with ...
Markets
3.
Gold steady as traders await outcome of trade ...
Markets
4.
Oil hardly changed amid new sanctions on Russia
Markets
5.
Crypto sector heads for mainstream adoption on ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.