Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time. Business Day TV spoke to Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR.com, about what’s fuelling the surge, how institutional appetite is reshaping the space and whether the broader crypto market is showing signs of more co-ordinated, stable behaviour.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bitcoin vaults past $120,000 for the first time
Business Day TV speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR.com
Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time. Business Day TV spoke to Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR.com, about what’s fuelling the surge, how institutional appetite is reshaping the space and whether the broader crypto market is showing signs of more co-ordinated, stable behaviour.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.