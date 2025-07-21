STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Harmony rallies another 7.5%

Markets

Harmony Gold, SA’s largest gold producer by volume and owner of the world’s deepest level shaft gold mine, was the best performing JSE share, gaining the most in more than two weeks, up 7.54%. The gold price added about 1.5% on the day.

Markets
