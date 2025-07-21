If the US and its trading partners do not agree to terms, that could result in uncertainty and hedging, says Oanda analyst
SA has plenty of visionary policies, but there is a lack of political courage, administrative resolve and a sense of urgency
About 40 of them say the amendments will bring back ‘apartheid-style dismissals’ where bosses call workers into their offices and fire them on the spot
DA urges president to act against others accused of corruption, while Rise Mzansi says the former minister ‘epitomised political arrogance’
The group says it is engaging with stakeholders on US tariffs that are due to take effect on August 1
New actuarial framework helps insurers quantify mortality risks posed by rising temperatures and extreme weather
The policy is meant to deracialise the economy, it cannot reduce unemployment
US treasury secretary's comments come as the Trump administration ramps up criticism of Fed chair Jerome Powell
We can but watch and ponder what the ODI and T20 strategy of SA’s head coach may be over the next two months
Midsize SUV has a refreshed exterior with a striking new grille
The JSE ended at a record high on Monday, advancing almost 1% and just 0.38% off the 100,000-point mark. Much of this year’s gains have come from platinum and gold miners, with gold up 30% since January 1, while platinum’s gain is double that
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: All share index flirting with 100,000
JSE reaches new high on road to 100,000 points milestone
BRIAN KANTOR: SA economy and its capital markets get midyear report card
JSE shrugs off angst for red-hot first half
