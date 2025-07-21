Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: All share index flirting with 100,000

21 July 2025 - 22:40
The JSE ended at a record high on Monday, advancing almost 1% and just 0.38% off the 100,000-point mark. Much of this year’s gains have come from platinum and gold miners, with gold up 30% since January 1, while platinum’s gain is double that

JSE reaches new high on road to 100,000 points milestone

Bourse continues to shrug off geopolitical concerns and threats of tariffs
Markets
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: SA economy and its capital markets get midyear report card

Still a failing mark but there are some positive signs
Opinion
5 days ago

JSE shrugs off angst for red-hot first half

All share index is on course to breach 100,000 points for first time in bourse’s 137-year history
Markets
2 weeks ago
