JSE reaches new high on road to 100,000 points milestone
Bourse continues to shrug off geopolitical concerns and threats of tariffs
21 July 2025 - 05:00
The JSE is one good trading session away from breaching what would be a historic 100,000 points mark in its 137-year history, as the bourse continues to shrug off geopolitical noise and threats of tariffs.
The all-share index, the broadest measure of SA stock market performance, reached a new high of 98,867 points on Friday, buoyed by a rally in resources and financial stocks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.