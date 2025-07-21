Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors monitored developments in US trade talks and awaited potential market-moving catalysts, including the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled for next week.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,352.19/oz by 2.50am GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,358.70.
“Dollar has made a subdued start to the week, which has left the door open for gold to post gains early doors with tariff deadlines looming large,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.
“The closer we move towards the key August 1 deadline without any new trade deals emerging, the more likely gold is to start fancying another run to towards the $3,400 level and perhaps beyond.”
Investors are eyeing developments in trade negotiations ahead of US President Donald Trump’s August 1 deadline, as US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick remains optimistic about reaching a deal with the EU.
Trump might visit China before going to the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit between October 30 and November 1 or he could meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec event in South Korea, reports said.
At its meeting later this week, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to hold interest rates steady at 2.0% following a string of cuts.
Last week, Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he still believed that the US central bank should cut rates at its policy meeting next week.
Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties, tends to do well in a low interest rate environment.
In Japan, the ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s grip on power as the US tariff deadline looms.
Elsewhere, spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $38.22/oz, platinum added 0.3% to $1,425.11 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,243.47.
Gold steady as traders await outcome of trade talks and Fed meeting
Metal is likely ‘to start fancying another run to towards $3,400 level’ if August 1 deadline arrives without new trade deals, says KCM Trade
