XM’s 15th anniversary celebrations continue with ‘unlimited cashback’ promotion

XM is celebrating its 15-year milestone by going bigger than ever, creating even more tools and opportunities for traders to succeed.

The ‘unlimited cashback’ promotion follows the success of the first offer XM launched in June to commemorate its 15th anniversary. It allowed traders across the world to claim 100% deposit bonuses, increasing their capital by up to $15,000 per trader.

The broker has also rolled out its upgraded XM Traders Club loyalty programme and Refer a Friend programme, with more offers and releases in store for 2025.

The ‘unlimited cashback’ promotion is open to all clients who have a Standard or Standard Micro account with XM — new clients can register and join the promotion until August 15.

Everyone can join the celebration by sharing their journey with XM on social media using the campaign hashtag #15YearsXM.

This article was sponsored by XM.

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. For further information, visit the XM website.

Trading leveraged products such CFDs on forex and derivatives may not be suitable for all investors. XM’s services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.

Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your objectives, risk tolerance and level of experience, before deciding whether to trade the products offered by XM, and if necessary, seek independent advice.