Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Renergen bounces up 11%

17 July 2025 - 21:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Shares in helium and gas producer Renergen were the best performers on the JSE on Thursday. The share price has nearly doubled since it was announced the company was to be bought by Nasdaq-listed ASP Isotopes.

Renergen disputes MGE’s exercise of put option

Natural gas and helium producer says commercial dispute has not affected core business operations and strategic direction
Companies
1 week ago

Renergen taps global, local expertise in second phase of gas and helium project

Natural gas producer moves to next phase of Virginia Gas Project
Companies
4 weeks ago

Renergen rockets on takeover bid

Deal with ASP Isotopes will help unlock much-needed capital for Virginia Gas Project, CEO Stefano Marani says
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trade wars a boon for rampant gold price
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Belief pays off for Valterra
Markets
3.
Dollar pares losses after Trump says Powell’s job ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises on summer demand hope
Markets
5.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Bidvest, Mondi and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.