Oil rises after fourth day of drone attacks on Iraq oil fields

Houston — Oil prices rose $1 on Thursday after drones struck Iraqi Kurdistan oil fields for a fourth day, pointing to continued risk in the volatile region.
Brent crude futures settled at $69.52 a barrel, up $, or 1.46%. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures finished at $67.54 a barrel, up $1.16, or 1.75%.
Officials pointed to Iran-backed militias as the likely source of attacks this week on the oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, though no group has claimed responsibility.
Oil output in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has been slashed by between 140,000 and 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), two energy officials said, more than half the region’s normal output of about 280,000 bpd.
“Some of the gains are reaction to drone attacks in Iraq,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “It shows how vulnerable oil supplies are to attacks using low technology.”
Markets have also been jittery while waiting for the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump, which could shift oil supplies from the US to India and China, Lipow said.
Trump has said letters notifying smaller countries of their US tariff rates would go out soon, and has also alluded to prospects of a deal with Beijing on illicit drugs and a possible agreement with the EU.
“Near-term prices (are) set to remain volatile due to the uncertainty over the final scale of US tariffs and the resultant impact on global growth,” said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum.
US crude inventories fell by 3.9-million barrels last week, government data on Wednesday showed, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 552,000-barrel draw.
Last week, the International Energy Agency said that oil output increases were not leading to higher inventories, which showed markets were thirsty for more oil.
Markets were continuing to look for signals of tighter supply or higher demand, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst for Price Futures Group.
Oil rises after fourth day of drone attacks on Iraq oil fields
Iran-backed militias suspected in attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan facilities that have slashed output
Houston — Oil prices rose $1 on Thursday after drones struck Iraqi Kurdistan oil fields for a fourth day, pointing to continued risk in the volatile region.
Brent crude futures settled at $69.52 a barrel, up $, or 1.46%. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures finished at $67.54 a barrel, up $1.16, or 1.75%.
Officials pointed to Iran-backed militias as the likely source of attacks this week on the oil fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, though no group has claimed responsibility.
Oil output in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has been slashed by between 140,000 and 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), two energy officials said, more than half the region’s normal output of about 280,000 bpd.
“Some of the gains are reaction to drone attacks in Iraq,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “It shows how vulnerable oil supplies are to attacks using low technology.”
Markets have also been jittery while waiting for the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump, which could shift oil supplies from the US to India and China, Lipow said.
Trump has said letters notifying smaller countries of their US tariff rates would go out soon, and has also alluded to prospects of a deal with Beijing on illicit drugs and a possible agreement with the EU.
“Near-term prices (are) set to remain volatile due to the uncertainty over the final scale of US tariffs and the resultant impact on global growth,” said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum.
US crude inventories fell by 3.9-million barrels last week, government data on Wednesday showed, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 552,000-barrel draw.
Last week, the International Energy Agency said that oil output increases were not leading to higher inventories, which showed markets were thirsty for more oil.
Markets were continuing to look for signals of tighter supply or higher demand, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst for Price Futures Group.
Reuters
Oil rises on summer demand hope
Oil slips as Trump’s deadline for Russia eases supply worries
Oil inches higher as traders watch for more sanctions on Russia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.