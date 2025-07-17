Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Dow Jones advances in face of tariffs

17 July 2025 - 21:25
Market fears that tariffs would weigh on the US retail sector were put to rest on Thursday as the Dow Jones industrial average gained almost 0.3% by 7pm SA time following an unexpected improvement in retail sales in June.

Dollar pares losses after Trump says Powell’s job safe for now

Trump says he is not planning to fire Fed’s Powell, though he has floated the idea
Markets
1 day ago

Stronger dollar weighs on gold

Metal slips on easing market tension after Donald Trump says it is ‘highly unlikely’ he will dismiss Fed chair Jerome Powell
Markets
16 hours ago

US inflation advances 2.7% as tariffs hit

Federal Reserve kept on sidelines until September as consumer prices increase by the most in five months in June
World
2 days ago
