Asian shares are steady as traders await tech earnings

A man passes by an electronic screen displaying Japan’s Nikkei share average. Picture: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO
Singapore — Asian stocks marked time on Thursday ahead of earnings from heavyweight technology companies and as market anxiety lingered over the uncertain tenure of Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.
TSMC, the world’s main producer of advanced AI chips, is expected to post a jump in second-quarter profit to record levels, though US tariffs and a strong Taiwan dollar could weigh on its outlook. Profits for streaming giant Netflix, due later on Thursday, are also on investors’ radar.
“With Netflix having outperformed the S&P 500 year to date by a sizeable 33 percentage points, and the street fully subscribed to the bullish investment case, Netflix will need to blow the lights out with a solid beat and raise,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up just 0.07% and the Nikkei rose 0.2%.
Ending what would have been the biggest foreign takeover of a Japanese company, Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard withdrew its $47bn takeover bid for Seven & i Holdings, citing a lack of constructive engagement by the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores.
Shares of Seven & i Holdings slid to a three-month low and were last down nearly 8%.
European futures jumped as Eurostox 50 futures rose 0.6% and FTSE and DAX futures added about 0.4% each.
Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures fell just more than 0.1% each.
Also dominating the market mood was confusion over Fed chair Powell’s future at the central bank, after initial news that US President Donald Trump was likely to fire Powell soon sent stocks and the dollar sliding.
Trump was quick to deny the reports, restoring some calm to volatile markets, but he kept the door open to the possibility and renewed his criticism of the central bank chief for not lowering interest rates.
“I think the most likely outcome is for Powell to stay on until the end of his term next year. Having said that, this is not the first time, so there are going to be episodes of volatility in the dollar as a result of political noise,” said Carlos Casanova, UBP senior economist for Asia.
The dollar was on a fragile footing on Thursday, after having lost ground overnight on worries that the Fed’s independence could come under threat.
The euro was last down 0.14% at $1.1625 while sterling eased 0.17% to $1.3395 after both currencies made gains in the previous session.
The dollar rose slightly to 98.47 against a basket of currencies, having lost 0.33% overnight.
US treasury yields also steadied after falling on Wednesday, due to the expectation that Powell’s removal could lead to quicker and deeper rate cuts, with the two-year yield last at 3.9087%.
The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at 4.4754%.
In Australia, the Aussie slid after data showed domestic employment rose only marginally in June as the jobless rate jumped to the highest since late 2021. It last traded 0.56% lower at $0.6492.
Elsewhere, oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent crude futures up 0.4% at $68.78 a barrel. US crude futures gained 0.5% to $66.71 a barrel.
Asian shares are steady as traders await tech earnings
Confusion over Fed chair Jerome Powell’s future has dominated the mood in markets
Spot gold dipped 0.16% to $3,340.99/oz.
Reuters
