Trade wars a boon for rampant gold price
World Gold Council expects the metal to hold on to gains at least until December
16 July 2025 - 06:00
The dollar’s weak start to the year, with heightened geopolitical and trade tensions, has seen the price of gold finish the first half of 2025 as one of the top-performing major asset classes, rising 26% since January.
The World Gold Council on Tuesday said it was expecting gold to hold on to its gains for the rest of the year...
