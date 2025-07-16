Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Belief pays off for Valterra

16 July 2025 - 21:35
Valterra Platinum management’s belief that there is still value in PGM mining is paying off with its share price up more than 50% since January, following a rally in prices of the metals. It added more than 1% on Wednesday.

